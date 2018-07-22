Thousands workers turns-up in PML-N rally, public meeting in Chitral

PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):Thousands of workers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) held a rally which later on converted into a big public meeting here on Sunday.

The rally was consisting on hundreds of vehicles coming from Reshun, Koghuzi, Golain, Mroi etc leading by Abdul Wali Khan Advocate. Rally was later on converted into a big public meeting at polo ground Chitral.

Addressing to public meeting Abdul Wali Khan Advocate said that 80% developmental works were completed in Nawaz regime. He said that Lawari tunnel was the most long awaited demand of the peole of Chitral which had been started by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, its excavation of first phase was done by Parvez Musharaf but work on the tunnel was stopped in PPP government and later on it was completed in PML-N government which provided Rs. 27 billion for the tunnel by former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Golain goal hydro power house was also

completed by Nawaz regime and now people of Chitral use electricity. He said

that Nawaz Sharif announced Rs. 27 billion for construction of high way from

Chakdara to Chitral.

The PML-N govt also announced black topping of road to

Garamchishma, Bumborate, Mastuj, Shandor and expanded developmental network in

Chitral. He said that Nawaz Sharif is the only sincere leader who wanted

development of the country.

He urged the people to cast their vote in favour of PML-N carrying Lion as electoral symbol.

He emphasized on the public to play their role in development of Chitral

and use your vote for development in favor of PML-N.

Besides him Iftikharuddin, Mulvi Abdul Nasir, Zafar Parwaz,

Sifat Zareen, Muhammad Hussain and other also spoke on the occasion. Thousands

of people were present in the ground and were later on disbursed peacefully.