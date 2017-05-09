Test cricketer Wajahat Ullah Wasti distributes kits among players of Peshawar Club

PESHAWAR, May 09 (APP): Former World Cup opener and national selector Wajahat Ullah Wasti Tuesday distributed playing kits among the players of Peshawar Club at Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy Qayyum Sports Complex here.

CEO Safi Travels and Tours Muhammad Khan, Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy coach Pervez Khan, coach of Peshawar U-19 and Peshawar Inter-District Cricket victorious teams Bakhtiar Khan, players and officials of the clubs were also present on this occasion.

Born on Nov 11, 1974 in Peshawar, 42-year-old Wajahat Ullah Wasti was a right-hand batsman and right-arm off-breaker, said that Peshawar Club is one of the oldest club of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formed in way back 1965 by late Saleem Akhtar Raja and later on former Test cricket and Director General Sports KP Maazullah Khan patronized it into a leading club of the country which produced more than 25 international crickets including Maazullah Khan, present national selector Farrukh Zaman, known off-spinner Arshad Khan, fast bowler and coach Kabir Khan, Yasir Hameed, speedster Fazale Akbar, Imran Khan, Akhtar Sarfaraz, Riaz Afridi, star batsman Younis Khan, Rifat Ullah Mohmand, Muhammad Rizwan, Mehran Ibrahim, Salman Afridi, Jibran, Adil Amin, Riaz Kail.

He also thanked Chief Executive Safi Traveller and Tours Muhammad Khan for extending sponsorship to the club.

Wahatullah Wasti said that cricket is very populous game but is much

expensive and most of the players associated with the games could not afford it, so such like sponsorship is very much important in a sense that players would be able to come up and continue their game.

Wahat Ullah Wasti has played six Test matches and scored 329 runs with an average of 36.55 with two centuries, besides playing 15 One-Day International including the 1999 World Cup and scored 349 runs with an average of 23.39 with one 50s.

Playing 161 first class matches by scoring 8213 runs including 15

centuries and 46 50s by recording an average of 37.16. Wajahat played 106 matches for Pakistan-A, and scored 3054 runs with an average of 33.19. He also played 11 Twenty20matches and scored 152 runs after Test debut against India at Kolkata in Pak-India Cricket Series in 1999 while played his last Test against West Indies in Georgetown in May 2000.

Wajahat made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1999 and

played the last ODI against West Indies at St. George in 2000 before nominated by Pakistan Cricket Board as national selector.

In his brief chat with the players, CEO Safi Traveller and Tours

Muhammad Khan assured the players that they would be supported even at international levels so that to ensure them international exposures.

“I will try to ensure every facility to the players from in-land matches

to the Club tours outside Pakistan,” he added.

He said Peshawar Club produced good cricketers of international repute

and with the grace of Al-mighty Allah among the present players associated with the Club would come up at national and international levels.

At the end, Wajahat Ullah Wasti distributed full playing kits among the

players of the Club and advised them to give due attention to the hard work as hard work is the only key to the success in future.