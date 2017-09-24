Talal rules out early elections

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Minister of State for Interior
Talal Chauhdry on Sunday said the general election would be
held in 2018 and there was no chance and circumstance of early elections in the country.
Nobody was taking serious to the statement of Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of early elections, he
said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said all national institutions were effectively
working for the development and prosperity of the country under their parameters.
He urged Imran Khan to topple the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to
contest in election there.
He claimed that KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak would not
resign for holding early elections in the province.
Talal Chaudhry said PML-N won bye-election in NA-120 with
thumping majority as former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was popular leader among the masses.
He said PTI chief was scared from the development agenda of
the PML-N government as power loadshedding and terrorism would be
completely eliminated in 2018. Imran Khan cannot compete with
PML-N in the upcoming general elections, he added.
He termed Imran Khan absconder from the court and Election
Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and he should face the cases.
