Talal rules out early elections

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP): Minister of State for Interior

Talal Chauhdry on Sunday said the general election would be

held in 2018 and there was no chance and circumstance of early elections in the country.

Nobody was taking serious to the statement of Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan of early elections, he

said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all national institutions were effectively

working for the development and prosperity of the country under their parameters.

He urged Imran Khan to topple the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

government and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to

contest in election there.

He claimed that KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak would not

resign for holding early elections in the province.

Talal Chaudhry said PML-N won bye-election in NA-120 with

thumping majority as former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

was popular leader among the masses.

He said PTI chief was scared from the development agenda of

the PML-N government as power loadshedding and terrorism would be

completely eliminated in 2018. Imran Khan cannot compete with

PML-N in the upcoming general elections, he added.

He termed Imran Khan absconder from the court and Election

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and he should face the cases.