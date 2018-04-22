Shehbaz pledges support for Karachi’s development

KARACHI, Apr 22 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday pledged to extend all-out support for the development of Karachi.

Speaking at a luncheon reception hosted by Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shahi Syed here at Mardan House, the PML-N president said Karachi was a mega city, the City of Lights and face of Pakistan, and he would restore its lost glory.

Shehbaz Sharif said terrorism and target killings in the city had ended to a great extent and assured the PML-N’s support for the development of the commercial hub of the country.

He said joint efforts would be made for the development and prosperity of the country.

ANP leader Shahi Syed lauded the efforts of Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister for the development of Punjab province. Everyone would have to make efforts for the development of Karachi, he added.