Seafood exports increase by 17.08% during 10 months

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): The exports of fish and fish

preparations from the country witnessed increase of 17.08 percent

during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to

the corresponding period of last year.

The fish exports during July-April (2016-17) were recorded at

$316.926 million as compared to the exports of $270.69 million during

July-April (2015-16), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of

Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish

preparations increased by 14.28 percent during the period under

review by going up from trade of 105,349 metric ton last year to

120,388 metric ton.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports

during the period under review witnessed negative growth of 8.57

percent.

The overall food exports during the current fiscal year were

recorded at $3,076 million as compared to the exports of $3,365 million

last year, the PBS data revealed.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports during

April 2017 increased by 32.72 percent as compared to the exports

of the same month of last year.

The fish exports during April 2017 were recorded at $40.660

million as compared to the exports of $30.661 million.

On month-on-month basis, the fish exports increased by 11.49

percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of $36.471

million during March 2017, according to the PBS Data.

The country’s overall merchandise exports witnessed decline of

2.29 percent during the first ten months of the year as compared to the same period of last year.

The merchandise exports during the current fiscal year were

recorded at $16.918 billion as compared to the exports of $17.314

billion last year.

During the period under review, the country’s imports

increased by 19.88 percent by growing from $36.265 billion last year

to $43.473 billion this year.

Based on the figures, the overall trade deficit during the

first ten months of the year increased by 40.12 percent.

The trade deficit during the first ten months of the current

year was recorded at $26.555 billion compared to $18.951 billion,

showing an increase of 40.12 percent.