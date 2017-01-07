“SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” campaign to continue in 2017: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said the awareness and prevention campaign “Say No To Corruption” would remain continue in 2017.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on NAB’s Awareness and

Prevention country-wide campaign on” SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” here at NAB Headquarter, he said NAB was mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention proactive campaign across

the country, NAB had been engaging different Governmental, Non-

Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments

of society in order to aware people about the ill effects of

corruption, said a press release.

He said as per the positive feedback received from various

segments of society, NAB’s Awareness and Prevention campaign on “SAY

NO TO CORRUPTION” had been effectively and positively highlighted in

print and electronic media throughout the country, which had

been appreciated by all segments of society.

He said NAB, during 2016, had taken some efforts to aware

people about the ill effects of corruption.

On all ATM machines of all scheduled Banks, NAB’s message

“Say No to Corruption” was carried across the country in this regard, he said.

The chairman said NAB organized a national seminar on World

Anti-Corruption Day 2016 at Aiwan Sadr, Islamabad which was chaired

by President Mamnoon Hussain and participated by Diplomats, Civil

Society representatives, Senior Government Officers and media.

NAB had also organized a walk at Aiwan-Sadr led by

the President in which people from all walks of life participated

and join hands with NAB in its awareness campaign.

He said NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) had signed

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst the

students of various Universities and Colleges.

Due to this collaboration, over 42000 Character

Building Societies had been established in various Universities and

Colleges across the country so that students may be aware about the

ill effects of corruption at early age.

NAB and SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric join

hands to print NAB message on “Say No to Corruption” from their

platform in order to disseminate awareness about the ill effects of

corruption. IESCO and other organizations have started printing NAB

message “Say No to Corruption” on electricity bills and Gas bills as well.

NAB, in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police has

started printing 2.4 million NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on

all driving licenses.

NAB in Collaboration with PTA has disseminated NAB message

“Say No to Corruption” to all mobile phone subscribers across the

country through different mobile phone companies at the eve of World

Anti-Corruption Day in order to aware people belong to all segments

of society about the ill effects of corruption.

NAB in Collaboration with Pakistan Film Censor Board

continuously being aired NAB’s video message on “Say No to

Corruption in all Cinema Houses of the country. NAB’s this

initiative has been appreciated by the public at large.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and

Coordination decided to join hands with NAB to print NAB message

“Say NO to Corruption” on all cigarette packs across the country.

NAB’s message on “Say No to Corruption” is being printed on all

government tenders issued for publication in newspapers in

Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB’s top priority was to

eradicate corruption from the country by using all its resources.

He said NAB’s proactive Awareness and Prevention campaign

in print and electronic media proved very successful in 2016 and on

the positive feedback received, NAB had decided to continue its

nation-wide Awareness and Prevention campaign on “SAY NO TO

CORRUPTION” in 2017 in order to aware people about the ill effects

of corruption especially to students in Universities and Colleges at

an early age.

He said recent report of Transparency International rated

Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117 which

is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts. World

Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122. Similarly, PILDAT

report also supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted

NAB against other related government departments.