“SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” campaign to continue in 2017: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said the awareness and prevention campaign “Say No To Corruption” would remain continue in 2017.
Chairing a meeting to review progress on NAB’s Awareness and
Prevention country-wide campaign on” SAY NO TO CORRUPTION” here at NAB Headquarter, he said NAB was mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).
Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention proactive campaign across
the country, NAB had been engaging different Governmental, Non-
Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments
of society in order to aware people about the ill effects of
corruption, said a press release.
He said as per the positive feedback received from various
segments of society, NAB’s Awareness and Prevention campaign on “SAY
NO TO CORRUPTION” had been effectively and positively highlighted in
print and electronic media throughout the country, which had
been appreciated by all segments of society.
He said NAB, during 2016, had taken some efforts to aware
people about the ill effects of corruption.
On all ATM machines of all scheduled Banks, NAB’s message
“Say No to Corruption” was carried across the country in this regard, he said.
The chairman said NAB organized a national seminar on World
Anti-Corruption Day 2016 at Aiwan Sadr, Islamabad which was chaired
by President Mamnoon Hussain and participated by Diplomats, Civil
Society representatives, Senior Government Officers and media.
NAB had also organized a walk at Aiwan-Sadr led by
the President in which people from all walks of life participated
and join hands with NAB in its awareness campaign.
He said NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) had signed
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst the
students of various Universities and Colleges.
Due to this collaboration, over 42000 Character
Building Societies had been established in various Universities and
Colleges across the country so that students may be aware about the
ill effects of corruption at early age.
NAB and SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric join
hands to print NAB message on “Say No to Corruption” from their
platform in order to disseminate awareness about the ill effects of
corruption. IESCO and other organizations have started printing NAB
message “Say No to Corruption” on electricity bills and Gas bills as well.
NAB, in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police has
started printing 2.4 million NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on
all driving licenses.
NAB in Collaboration with PTA has disseminated NAB message
“Say No to Corruption” to all mobile phone subscribers across the
country through different mobile phone companies at the eve of World
Anti-Corruption Day in order to aware people belong to all segments
of society about the ill effects of corruption.
NAB in Collaboration with Pakistan Film Censor Board
continuously being aired NAB’s video message on “Say No to
Corruption in all Cinema Houses of the country. NAB’s this
initiative has been appreciated by the public at large.
Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and
Coordination decided to join hands with NAB to print NAB message
“Say NO to Corruption” on all cigarette packs across the country.
NAB’s message on “Say No to Corruption” is being printed on all
government tenders issued for publication in newspapers in
Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB’s top priority was to
eradicate corruption from the country by using all its resources.
He said NAB’s proactive Awareness and Prevention campaign
in print and electronic media proved very successful in 2016 and on
the positive feedback received, NAB had decided to continue its
nation-wide Awareness and Prevention campaign on “SAY NO TO
CORRUPTION” in 2017 in order to aware people about the ill effects
of corruption especially to students in Universities and Colleges at
an early age.
He said recent report of Transparency International rated
Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117 which
is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts. World
Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122. Similarly, PILDAT
report also supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted
NAB against other related government departments.