Saad rejects opposition’s claim of removing end of Prophethood clause from Election Bill

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP) Minister for Railway Khawaja

Saad Rafique Tuesday turned down opposition parties’ claim

about removing the clause End of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat)

from the Election Bill 2017.

The minister, in his Tweet, said “People should not be

misled by telling lie and using the name of last Prophet

Hazrat Muhammd Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) that a clause of end

of Prophethood had been removed from the bill.”

The minister said a copy of election reforms bill 2017 was available

at website of the legislation section of the National Assembly since

October 2, and the propaganda in that regard should be avoided.

He asked people not to believe in negative propaganda of the

opposition. “In election bill 2017, no change has been made in end of

prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) affidavit.

“I believe in the absolute and unqualified finality of the

Prophethood of Muhammad Peace be Upon Him, the last of the prophets

and that I am not follower of anyone who claims to be a prophet

in any sense of the world, or of any description whatsoever after

Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him and I do not recognize such a

claimant to the prophet, or a religions reformer, nor do I belong to the

Qadiani group, or the Lahori group, or call myself an Ahmadi,” he shared

a copy of the clause, being part of the bill, in his tweet.