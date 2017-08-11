Saad Rafique condemns terrorist incident in Bajur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja

Saad Rafique Friday condemned the terrorist attack in Bajaur Agency

and reiterated the government’s resolve to eliminate the menace of

terrorism from the country.

Addressing the PML-N workers, who had gathered to welcome

former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Lahore-bound caravan at

Gujrat, he said that Pakistan Muslim league was determined to

fight till the logical end of the terrorism from the country.

He also expressed the sympathies with the family of a child

died in an accident in the rally, adding that our fellows had also

visited the bereaved family and expressed their sympathies with

them.

He said the deceased was the first martyr of this struggle,

which was aiming to bring the supremacy of law and constitution and

justice for every one in the country.

The minister was of the view that an ordinary man could not get

justice from the courts by many years but the elected prime minister was

removed from his office in a day.

He said that former prime minister was not disqualified on any

corruption charges, but he was disqualified for not accepting the

salary from the company owned by his son.

He observed that today’s gathering proved that public would never

accept the insult of their vote and ouster of their elected

representatives.

Saad Rafique said that Nawaz Sharif had brought billion

dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects for the country

and installed the electricity plants to end the load shedding from

the country.

He said that multi-billion dollars deal was providing a

reasonable livelihood to educated, skilled and semi-skilled labor

force.

Nawaz Sharif had built network of motorways, established

colleges, universities, hospitals and medical colleges for the

development and prosperity of the country.

He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted supremacy of law and

constitution adding every one should work in the domain of

law and constitution.

He said that with the support of the people, PML-N would

change the destiny of the country, which was the prime objective of

the this struggle.

The minister also reiterated that PML-N would contest the

election-2018 with an aim to upheld the supremacy of vote, law and

constitution.