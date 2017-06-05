Rs 750mln allocated for students, secure A-1 in Inter, matric exams

KARACHI, June 02 (APP): To recognize the efforts of hardworking

students, the provincial government is introducing a reward

system of Rs 100,000 to be given to each student who secure A-1 grade in Intermediate and Matriculation exams, said Sindh Chief Minister

Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech here on Monday.

Rs 750 million have been earmarked for the said purpose in the next

financial year.