Rs 115,670.000 mn released for NHA under PSDP so far

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): The government had released

Rs 115,670.000 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA)

under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) up till June

16.

An official source told APP Thursday that out of Rs 163,50

million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 154,00 million had

been released so far. Moreover for land acquisition, affected

properties compensation for construction of the project Rs 1500

million have been released.

“For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab

Highway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which have been

released,” he added.

“For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs

100 million have been released while Rs 2200 million have been

released for land acquisition for the project,” he said and added,

“Rs 150,0 million have been released for the construction of Burhan-

Havelian Expressway (E-35).”

He further said for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a

total of Rs 900,0 million had been disbursed, while Rs 500,0 million

have been released for land acquisition.

“For Basima-Khuzdar section of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor, Rs 310 million have been released,” the source elaborated.

Similarly, he said a sum of Rs 500,00 million had been released

for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar

Motorway (PKM).

“As much as Rs 500,0 million have been released under the PSDP

to ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in

district Dir.

He said for Approach Road of Islamabad Airport Link Road Rs

300,000 million have been released.