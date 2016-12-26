Rich tribute paid to poetess Parveen Shakir on her death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Rich tribute was paid to eminent poetess Parveen Shakir for her contribution to Urdu literature the on her 22nd death anniversary here on Monday.

A group of poets, writers and scholars led by Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio visited her graveyard and offered fateha for the departed soul of late writer and poetess Parveen Shakir on her death anniversary.

Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hameed, Chairman Parveen Shakir Trust Parveen Qadir Agha, Syed Murad Ali son of Parveen Shakir and relatives was also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio lauded the literary contribution of the late poetess, adding that she still alives in the hearts and minds of people and her literary contribution would long be remembered.

Parveen Shakir was born in 1952 and started writing at very early age with her tag name Beena.

It was 1977 when the lady of love published her first collection of poetry called ‘Khusbu’ (fragrance) that came out like a fire cracker in the world of poetry.

Perveen Shakir gave a subtle combination of classical traditions and modern sensitivity to Urdu poetry, also became the first woman to use true feminism in a man dominated Urdu poetry by using word ‘Larki’ in her writings.

Her collection is a reflection of feminine perspective on love, romance, aloofness, separation and intimacy.

She was popular for her outspoken feminist thoughts and received the country’s highest honor the ‘Pride of Performance’.

This prominent name of poetry died in a road accident when she was heading to her work in Islamabad on December 26, 1994.

With her ended the era of Parveen Shakir but she became the inspiration of many budding female poets who followed her path by depicting feminine perspective in their poetry.