Ranatunga feels proud to see his close friend Imran Khan as new PM of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Renowned cricketer and Sri Lankan Minister for Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga has said that it is a proud moment for him that his close friend Imran Khan is going to be the new prime minister of Pakistan.

He stated this during a reception on board Pakistan Maritime Security Ship (PMSS) “Kashmir”, held on August 14, at Port of Colombo.

Arjuna Ranatunga was the chief guest of the reception which commensurated with Independence Day of Pakistan, a message reaching here Wednesday from Colombo said.

Arjuna Ranatunga hoped that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan would flourish further and relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka would take a new height.

The reception was attended by Commander Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral S.S. Ranasinghe, Officers of Sri Lanka tri-services, diplomats, officers of the High Commission of Pakistan, people from different spheres of life.

While welcoming the guests, the Mission Commander, PMSS Kashmir, Captain Azhar Mahmood said the visit was a manifestation of the strong diplomatic and defense relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and aimed at further strengthening these existing bonds.

He thanked the Sri Lankan authorities for warm welcome and hospitality extended to them during their stay.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Janbaz Khan, in his brief address, said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that Pakistan and Sri Lanka continue to maintain their traditionally close and mutually beneficial relations in all fields.

He emphasized that with the continued commitment of the political leadership of both nations, the two countries have achieved development, progress and prosperity over the last 70 years through mutual cooperation.

Mr. Khan added that it was a matter of pride that the reception held on PMSS “Kashmir” on 14th August, when Pakistan came into being.

He welcomed the Captain and crew of PMSS Kashmir in the friendly waters of Sri Lanka on the ship’s maiden voyage.

Later on, a cake commemorating Pakistan-Sri Lanka friendship was jointly cut by the Chief Guest, Commander Sri Lanka Navy, Acting High Commissioner, Commander of the ship and Defence Advisor of Pakistan.