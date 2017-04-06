Rain-thunderstorm likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm is likely at

isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand, Hazara,

Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, upper

FATA and Islamabad.

While dry weather to continue in other parts of the country,

during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the

country and likely to persist till Friday, an official of Met office

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP on Thursday.

In last 24 hours rain/dust-thunderstorm associated with gusty

winds with isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm occurred at scattered

places in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, KP, FATA and

Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Multan and

D.G.Khan divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Kashmir: Kotli

96mm, Rawalakot 79mm, Garidupatta 49mm, Muzaffarabad 21mm, Punjab:

Jhelum 74mm, Mangla 66mm, Toba Tek Singh 59mm, Mandibahauddin 55mm,

Sargodha (City 55mm, AP 47mm), Joharabad, Chakwal 49mm, Gujrat 45mm,

Sialkot (Cantt 33mm, AP 24mm), Gujranwala 29mm, Murree 27mm,

Islamabad (Z.P. 17mm, Saidpur 13mm, Bokra 11mm, Golra 04mm), Bhakkar

12mm, Noorpurthal 09mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 09mm, Chaklala 08mm),

Lahore (City 08mm, AP 03mm), Faisalabad, Multan, Layyah 05mm,

Bahawalnager, Mianwali 03mm, Kasur, D.G. Khan, Jhang 02mm, Kamra

01mm, GB: Skardu 30, Astore 23, Chillas 20, Gupis 13, Bunji 05,

Gilgit, Bagrote 04mm, KP: Dir 22mm, Malamjabba 19mm, Pattan, Kakul

11mm, Parachinar, Kalam 10mm, Cherat 08mm, Balakot, Mirkhani, D.I.

Khan 06mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, Peshawar (AP 04mm, City 03mm), Kohat,

and Drosh 03mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Thursday were Dadu 46øC, Sh.

Benazirabad, Padidan 44øC, Mithi, Chhor, Jacobabad, Moenjodaro 42øC.

Hyderabad 41øC, Karachi 34øC, Faisalabad 34øC, Multan 34øC, Lahore

30øC, Peshawar 28øC, Islamabad 27øC, Kalat 25øC, Muzaffarabad 24øC,

Quetta 21øC, Gilgit, Chitral 18øC, Murree 16øC, Dir 14øC, Skardu

13øC and Hunza 12øC.

Pollen count remained 399/m3.