Railway tracks to be upgraded countrywide under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): The Ministry of Railways will upgrade

its existing tracks besides installing new railway tracks from

Gwadar-Quetta-Jacobabad via Besima Tehsil in Balochistan, under

China-Pak-Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Under the project, a total 560 kilometres track from

Bostan-Kotla Jam on the main line-II via Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan

and another 682 kilometres track from Havelian to Khunjerab will be

laid, a source in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The upgradation of 1,872 kilometres track from Karachi to

Peshawar via Kotri, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi (including Taxila-

Havelian) – along with dualization of the track from Shahdara to

Peshawar will also be carried out.

To enhance connectivity and improve transportation facilities,

1,254 kilometres of railway track from Kotri to Attock City via

Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar and Kundian will

be upgraded.

The CPEC is a 3,000-kilometer network of roads, railways and

pipelines to transport oil and gas from Gwadar Port to Kashgar city,

Northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

The project links China’s strategy to develop its western

region with Pakistan’s focus on boosting its economy, including the

infrastructure construction of Gwadar Port, together with some

energy cooperation and investment programmes.

It also involves road and railway construction including the

upgradation of 1,300-km Karakoram Highway, the highest paved

international road in the world which connects China and Pakistan

across the Karakoram mountains.

The CPEC will reduce China’s routes of oil and gas imports

from Africa and the Middle East by thousands of kilometers, making

Gwadar a potentially vital link in China’s supply chain.