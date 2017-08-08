Railway Minister directs to give salary to employees before Eid

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad
Rafique has directed the authorities concerned to
ensure the provision of salaries to the railway employees
before Eid-ul-Azha.
According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the
minister said Eid-ul-Azha was expected on September 1
so the finance department of the Pakistan Railways should
ensure salary for August before Eid to employees.
