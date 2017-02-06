Radio Pakistan to air special programme on Bano Qudsia Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Radio Pakistan will air a special programme to pay homage to legendary author, playwright and novelist, Bano Qudsia on Tuesday.

Prominent intellectuals, writers and literary figures including Adviser to Prime Minister for National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Television, Atta-Ul- Haq Qasmi, Director General National Language Promotion Department, Iftikhar Arif, Managing Director National Book Foundation, Doctor Inamul Haq, and Chairman Academy of Letters Doctor Qasim Bogio will highlight the literary

services of Bano Qudsia.

The programme will be broadcast at 9.10 p.m. Tuesday on network of Radio Pakistan.