Rabi Pirzadi to play central role in film ‘Court Marriage’

LAHORE, August 30 (APP): Film star Rabi Pirzada has been
cast in central role of film ‘Court Marriage’.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Shahzad Gujjar, director
of film ‘Court Marriage’, said that the shooting of this film
will be started immediately after Eid-ul-Azha, adding that he
will complete the film within few months.
He said the film is based on a romantic story and modern
technology will be used in the production.
