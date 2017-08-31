Rabi Pirzadi to play central role in film ‘Court Marriage’

LAHORE, August 30 (APP): Film star Rabi Pirzada has been

cast in central role of film ‘Court Marriage’.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Shahzad Gujjar, director

of film ‘Court Marriage’, said that the shooting of this film

will be started immediately after Eid-ul-Azha, adding that he

will complete the film within few months.

He said the film is based on a romantic story and modern

technology will be used in the production.