PTI chief comes hard on builders’ mafia and invites ABAD to help materialize housing policy

KARACHI, Jul 04 (APP):The Chairman, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan coming hard on
unscrupulous elements exploiting housing needs of the masses here on Wednesday
invited members of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to join him in his
endeavour to provide quality living to the masses.
Announcing the Housing Policy envisaged by his party, the
PTI chief addressing a session organised by ABAD at its head
office (ABAD House), said housing itself is a major indicator of
development and strong economy with all potential to generate
employment opportunities for millions others.
“It is with this very approach that PTI if voted to power will
build 500,000 houses in five years time for low income groups,” said
Imran Khan seeking close collaboration between public and private
sectors.
This he said was extremely crucial as the country with one of the
highest internal migration rates (from rural to urban centres) in the
world urgently needed an efficient and cost efficient mechanism.
The PTI envisaged Housing Policy, he said was consequent to
series of brain storming sessions within the party as well as with the
reputable and qualified professionals.
“We have to put it into action for revival of the country’s
economy and streamlining of 100 to 200 associated industries,” he
said.
PTI was said to announce a full-fledged National Housing Policy
with equal attention towards provision for affordable and small loans
for the masses as well as the builders.
“This is a challenge and I know PTI will succeed as it had in its
billion tree scheme at KPK,” said Imran Khan mentioning that it was a
gigantic task in itself and PTI government managed to overcome all
hurdles.
“We were faced with a strong timber mafia and had to lose
precious lives of some 10 forest guards yet did achieve the target
that was also internationally recognized,” he said.
Assuring ABAD that all cooperation will be extended to them, Khan
said to facilitate builders a single window operation” will be
initiated with equal attention that infrastructure is developed in
actual sense and on strong lines.
Mentioning that his father himself was one of the pioneer members
of ABAD, the PTI chief said competent, professional and honest
builders and developers are invited to join the PTI initiative.
ABAD Chairman, Khalid Cheema and other office bearers of ABAD on
the occasion thanked Imran Khan for taking them on board and assured
their optimum support for the cause.