President Trump extends warms wishes as Muslims in America prepare to observe Ramadan

WASHINGTON, May 27 (APP): President Trump on Thursday extended best

wishes at the start of the holy month of Ramadan as Muslims in America, Europe and the Middle East prepare to begin the month of fasting from Saturday.

In his message, he also reiterated that America will always stand with

its partners against terrorism and the ideology that fuels it. He asked to make a resolve during the month of Ramadan to spare no efforts to ensure that future generations is free of the scourge of terrorism and be able to worship in peace.

“I extend my best wishes to Muslims everywhere for a blessed month as

you observe the Ramadan traditions of charity, fasting, and prayer. May

God bless you and your families,” President Trump said in a message

issued by the White House.

Muslims in America offered the first Taraweeh prayers on Friday night

ahead of the first day of fasting. Prayers were held in mosques across

the United States. In Virginia, the Pakistani American community turned

up in large number for Taraweeh prayers in mosques, including in Dar ul Huda, the main Islamic center in northern Virginia.

Prayers were offered for peace across the world as Pakistan American

community offered special prayers for the wellbeing prosperity of their motherland.

President Trump in his message wished all Muslims a joyful Ramadan and

observed that during this month of fasting from dawn to dusk, many Muslims in America and around the world will find meaning and inspiration in acts

of charity and meditation that strengthen our communities.

“At its core, the spirit of Ramadan strengthens awareness of our shared

obligation to reject violence, to pursue peace, and to give to those in

need who are suffering from poverty or conflict,” he added.

President Trump said that as the Muslims in most parts of the world

prepare for the holy month of Ramadan, the world mourns the innocent

victims of barbaric terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom and Egypt,

acts of depravity that are directly contrary to the spirit of Ramadan.

He said that such attacks only strengthen the resolve to defeat the

terrorists and their perverted ideology.

President Trump recalled his recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend a

summit which was attended by the heads of state and government of 50 Muslim countries and said that leaders gathered there to deliver an emphatic message of partnership for the sake of peace, security, and prosperity for our countries and for the world.

He assured that America will always stand with its partners against

terrorism and the ideology that fuels it. “During this month of Ramadan,

let us be resolved to spare no measure so that we may ensure that future generations will be free of this scourge and able to worship and commune

in peace,” he added.