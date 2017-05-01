President renews pledge to protect labourers’ rights

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
has said the Government is fully cognizant of the problems
and needs of the workers community and utmost efforts are
being made to protect their rights.
In a message on the Labour Day, the President said
Pakistani labour is distinguished for its progressive
approach and productivity.
“Economic progress and development witnessed by
our country would not have been possible without relentless
efforts of our vital labour force,” he added.
About significance of the Day, the President said
Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions
of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar
of the country.
“They are an essential constituent of our thriving
economy and therefore all necessary efforts are being
made for providing them with better housing, medical
and educational facilities,” he added.
The President further observed that the day
symbolized the strength and character of the Pakistani
workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making
the country a prosperous and progressive nation in the
world.
On the day, the President greeted the workers all
across Pakistan and prayed for their future well-being
and prosperity.
Remembering Chicago Martyrs on this day for their
valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and
injustice, he also paid tribute to the labour community
for its valuable contribution in nation building.
The President emphasised that through cooperation
and support of all stakeholders, they could achieve a
better standard of living for the working class and
ensure environment of equal opportunity and rights
for all.
The world has become highly globalized, competitive
and strongly interconnected, in which economic progress
of any country required well-equipped workforce with
necessary skills to compete with international counterparts,
he noted.
The President said he was aware of the fact that a lot
more needed to be done for the betterment of working community
and the endeavour to provide due rights to all workers,
required renewed focus and attention.
