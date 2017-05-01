President renews pledge to protect labourers’ rights

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

has said the Government is fully cognizant of the problems

and needs of the workers community and utmost efforts are

being made to protect their rights.

In a message on the Labour Day, the President said

Pakistani labour is distinguished for its progressive

approach and productivity.

“Economic progress and development witnessed by

our country would not have been possible without relentless

efforts of our vital labour force,” he added.

About significance of the Day, the President said

Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions

of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar

of the country.

“They are an essential constituent of our thriving

economy and therefore all necessary efforts are being

made for providing them with better housing, medical

and educational facilities,” he added.

The President further observed that the day

symbolized the strength and character of the Pakistani

workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making

the country a prosperous and progressive nation in the

world.

On the day, the President greeted the workers all

across Pakistan and prayed for their future well-being

and prosperity.

Remembering Chicago Martyrs on this day for their

valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and

injustice, he also paid tribute to the labour community

for its valuable contribution in nation building.

The President emphasised that through cooperation

and support of all stakeholders, they could achieve a

better standard of living for the working class and

ensure environment of equal opportunity and rights

for all.

The world has become highly globalized, competitive

and strongly interconnected, in which economic progress

of any country required well-equipped workforce with

necessary skills to compete with international counterparts,

he noted.

The President said he was aware of the fact that a lot

more needed to be done for the betterment of working community

and the endeavour to provide due rights to all workers,

required renewed focus and attention.