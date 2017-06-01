President presented true picture of country’s growing ecomony: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon Thursday said President Mamnoon Hussain had presented the true picture of country’s growing economy in his address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, she said the president

was right that the country was moving in right direction of economic development.

She said during the tenure of the present government, people could

witness achievements in almost every sector.

She said the government was paying special focus on changing the

life of common man and in this regard several innovative steps were being taken.