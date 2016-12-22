President of Chinese company meets Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): President of Chinese Company, Wang Tao met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Chinese company evinced keen interest in investment in auto sector in Punjab.

Talking to the President of Chinese Company, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pak-China relations were strengthening with the passage of time and Pak-China friendship was touching new heights with Chinese investment of billions of dollars.

He welcomed interest in investment by Chinese company and said the Punjab government would provide all out facilities in this regard.

President Chinese Company Wang Tao said that there was very conducive environment for investment in Punjab and his company wanted to invest in auto sector. He said that his company wanted to set up vehicles manufacturing plant in Punjab.