President for establishment of Centre of Excellence for eye-related diseases

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday assured cooperation for the establishment of Centre of Excellence for eye related diseases aimed at enhancing the capacity of ophthalmologists.

The President was talking to a delegation of Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan led by Prof. Zia ul Islam who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The delegation comprised General Secretary Dr. Mahfooz Hussain, Prof. Shahid Wahab, Prof. Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof. Muhammad Mazhar Qayyum, Prof. Mazhar Ishaq, Prof. Imtiaz Ali Shah besides senior officials.

The President said necessary legislation would be carried out for corneal transplant and pointed out that research was imperative for quality treatment. He urged upon the private sector to mobilize for the establishment of this Centre.

Appreciating the services of Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan, the President said that it was playing an important role in increasing the number of ophthalmologists and treating eye-related diseases in the country. He hoped these efforts would continue in future and said the Government would extend all possible support to the Society in this regard.

The delegation thanked the President for his keen interest in the affairs of Society.