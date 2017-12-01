President condemns Peshawar attack; lauds security forces operation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack took place in Peshawar targeting the Agricultural Training Institute.

The president expressed his sympathies for the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He also lauded the effective operation launched by the security forces against the terrorist activity and resolved that the residues of the terrorism would be curbed soon.

The president said the whole nation was fully determined to face all sorts of challenges.