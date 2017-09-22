Political leaders laud PM for spotlighting atrocities in IOK

LAHORE, Sept 22 (APP): The political leadership has hailed Prime

Minsiter Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for raising voice against the atrocities being committed

against the Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Mayanmar during his speech at United

Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday.

Talking to APP Punjab Law Minsiter Rana Sanaullah Khan said Prime

Minsiter Abbasi pricked the conscience of the world leadership on the brutalities against

the Palestinians, reminding it that the continuing violence in Kashmir and Palestine might

have for reaching consequences for World peace and stability.

The law minsiter said that premier presented the Kashmir case in a

befitting manner and reminded the world of the injustices, being committed by the Indian

occupation forces there. He said that PM Abbasi also urged the world to wake up from its

slumber and act against the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingyas in Mayanmar as well.

He said that the use of force by some counties in intra-state

disputes in violation of the UN Charter might lead to another Cold War.

He said the prime minsiter very rightly underlined Pakistan’s role in UN

efforts to maintain peace and security in the globe.

In his comments leading defence analyst Hassan Askari said that Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi very judiciously raised security issues before the world

forum and explained Pakistan’s standpoint before it.

Askari said that the prime minister successfully raised the

Kashmir issue and demanded probe by an international investigator into Indian brutalities

in order to trace and verify human rights violations.

Transport Minsiter in AJK cabinet Nasir Hussain Dar also hailed Prime

Minsiter Abbasi for his demand before the UN to force India for freeing all imprisoned

Kashmiri political leaders.

He said that Abbasi has been successful in highlighting the Kashmir

issue through his demand to the UN Secretary-General to appoint a Special Envoy on

Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that PM Abbasi also make it clear that Pakistan would not become

a scapegoat on Afghan issue, reminding the international community of sacrifices

rendered by Pakistan in the war against terror.