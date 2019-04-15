ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah on Monday said PNCA is redefining art in a vision to bridge the gap between art and norms.

Addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of Calligraphy workshop by Iranian and Pakistani Calligraphists and Ameena Ansari workshop on Portraiture and Expressionism here at PNCA, Director General PNCA appreciated youth to participate in the workshops to learn calligraphy and artwork of portraiture.

He said such workshops would play vital role in promotion of Calligraphy art in the country.

Wood cut workshop by Tasneem Shehzad, an American based artist gave the young students a flare for brush, color and basic drawing tools.

Ameena Ansari conducted a workshop on “Portraiture and Expressionism”. Students expressed their feelings through expressions, colors and motivational shapes drawn on canvas.

In the end certificates were awarded among participants.