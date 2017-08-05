PML-N following its manifesto of serving masses: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Senator

Mushahidullah Khan on Saturday said despite difficult situation in the country, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was following its manifesto to serve masses.

Talking to PTV, he said PML-N leadership had put the country on the

path of development but some anti state elements were trying to destablise its government by hatching conspiracies.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a popular political leader of the country and

people love him alot.

The minister said although PML-N had lot of reservations on the

verdict of the Supreme Court but we accepted it for the supremacy of the law.

He said international community had acknowledged the policies of

PML-N government and its development agenda.

PML-N government had achieved a lot of successes in last four years

including reduction in electricity loadshedding, incidents of terrorism and inflation, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was not

a political party but a Non governmental Organization (NGO).

He said PTI was badly failed in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa for delivering

good governance and people were disappointed from its four years performance in the province.

Mushahidulla Khan said performance of the Punjab government was much

better as compared to other provincial governments regarding good governance and development.

He said PML-N would win the general elections of 2018 and emerge most

papular political party in the country.