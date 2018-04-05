National 
PM unveils tax-amnesty scheme to bring tax evaders into tax-net

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday announced an income-tax reforms package coupled with a tax-amnesty scheme to bring the non-taxpayers and tax evaders into the tax-net and broaden the revenue base of the country where only 1.2 million people out of the total population of 207 million pay taxes.
Under the new one-time tax-amnesty scheme which would be available till June 30, 2018, local and foreign assets in the shape of cash could be whitened by paying 5% and 2% penalty, respectively, on the undeclared assets, Prime Minister Abbasi said while addressing a crowded press conference here at the PM Secretariat.
Besides, he said, the amnesty scheme also provided a facility of one-time payment of 3% penalty for whitening of non-cash assets.
The prime minister further announced that those having undeclared dollar accounts in foreign countries could also declare the same and whiten the money by paying 5% of the undeclared dollar amounts.
He, however, clarified that the “politically exposed” people and their families would not be eligible to benefit from the new tax-amnesty scheme, which unlike the past was not meant to generate revenue but to bring the non-taxpayers and tax evaders into the tax-net and broaden the tax base.

