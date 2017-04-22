ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on
Saturday took notice of arrest of three players and ordered their
immediate release.
A statement from the PM House said the Prime Minister responded to
reports which said that the police arrested the players who raised anti-government slogans at the closing ceremony of Pakistan Railways
Sports Championship.
PM orders release of students raising anti-government slogans
