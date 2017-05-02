PM directs completion of development projects as per schedule

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Tuesday directed completion of all projects in the country within approved costs and scheduled timeline ensuring utmost transparency.

The Prime Minister gave the directive while chairing the meeting of

Council of Common Interests (CCI) here which was attended by Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The Prime Minister said during previous tenures, the development

projects did not complete in time and the cost over-run was a routine matter.

The Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Division briefed the

meeting regarding implementation status of decisions taken in the last CCI meeting held on December 16, 2016.

The CCI, while considering the inquiry into corruption charges of

Kacchi Canal case, unanimously decided that exemplary punishment be accorded to all the officials involved in the case.

The CCI directed all provincial representatives to hold meeting with

the Federal Minister for Planning and Development to finalize matters pertaining to higher education and other similar bodies in post 18th Amendment scenario.

The CCI approved the financing of National Flood Protection Plan

Phase-IV at an overall cost of Rs. 177.661 billion on 50:50 share basis by the federal government and the provincial governments.

For the agenda item of import of LNG, it was decided that the summary

would be circulated to all provinces for soliciting comments and be presented in the next CCI meeting.

The CCI expressed satisfaction over the 6th Population and Housing

Census.The Ministry of Finance assured that the Census would be completed within the scheduled timeline with utmost transparency.

The Ministry of Climate Change briefed the meeting that detailed

consultations on National Forest Policy 2015 had been completed with all provinces. The Policy only provides for additional federal technical and expert advice as well as coordination with International forums with whom we are signatory to international protocols and agreements.

Forests, itself being a provincial subject, shall remain under control

of provincial governments for the purposes of implementation.

The Minister for Water and Power informed the CCI that issues

regarding settlement of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) between WAPDA and Government of Punjab had been settled wherein WAPDA had issued a promissory note in favour of Government of Punjab amounting to Rs. 38.12 billion while a tariff petition is under review for filing with NEPRA for recovery of NHP arrears.

The CCI approved amendments in the `Regulation of Generation,

Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997′.