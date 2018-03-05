PM accorded guard of honour at Nepal’s Army Pavilion

KATHMANDU, Mar 05 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday was accorded guard of honour at Nepal’s Army

Pavilion as he arrived here in the capital of Himalayan country on a two-day official visit.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli received Prime Minister Abbasi on his visit to the Pavilion in Tundikhel – one of important historic landmarks situated in the heart of Kathmandu.

The two prime ministers were escorted by Nepalese Chief of Army Staff General Rajendra Chhetri to the saluting dais.

A contingent of Nepal Army presented salute to the Pakistani leader.

National anthems of Pakistan and Nepal were played and the canons boomed a 21-gun salute at the venue.

Prime Minister Abbasi reviewed the parade along with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the first world leader who has been accorded guard of honour at Nepal’s Army Pavilion.