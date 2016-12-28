PLMN govt broke back of terrorists: Balighur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Minister of State for Education, Trainings and Higher Education, Baligh Ur Rehman on Wednesday said that PML-N government has broken the back of the terrorists and ensured writ of the government in every corner of the country.

He was addressing the students of Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad at launch of a Research Report by the university at local hotel here.

He said nobody was above the law and government took all steps for the safety of the people of the country.

The minister said law and order situation improved in the country after the PML-N government came into power under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and dealt with terrorists with iron hand.

He said Karachi situation was much better now than past and according

to available data of government and other sources people of Karachi were enjoying peace like other parts of the country.

He said the government was taking different initiatives for the betterment of the people.

The minister said underage marriages were against the law and government was taking strict action against those who were involved in such negative activities.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam University was the number one university of the country and had good ranking among South Asia universities.

The minister appreciated the role of Quaid-e-Azam University students

in field of research and hoped that they would continue efforts in different fields.