Players of Pak cricket team are heroes: CM

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the `Champion of the Champions’ cricket players upon their return and said that the players who have given a gift of Champions Trophy to the nation are heroes.

The warm welcome of players of Pakistan’s Champion team is a proof that nation welcomes its heroes with open arms, he added. He said that performance of national cricket team players who had made Indians to lick their own blood would not be forgotten till late.

The chief minister further said that cricket players were the real champions who had blocked the critics with their performance.