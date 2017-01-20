PIA starts operation of narrow body Boeing 737 800 aircraft

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

Friday announced to have included two narrow body and economical

Boeing 737 800 aircraft in its flying fleet.

The airlines obtained both the aircraft on wet lease basis

from a Turkish operator earlier this week and the same are being put into operation on domestic routes from Friday, an airlines press release issued here said.

“No other airline in Pakistan is currently using this aircraft.”

The aircraft have been obtained for a period of three months

and two more similar aircraft are expected to join the PIA’s flying inventory in the coming weeks.

The decision of acquiring these aircraft has been taken to meet the immediate shortage of aircraft, which was created due to the grounding of four aged A 310 aircraft at the end of last year.

The narrow body aircraft have a capacity of carrying 189

passengers in all economy configuration.

The two aircraft would operate six flights today (Friday) which include PK 316 (Karachi Lahore), PK 317 (Lahore Karachi), PK 306 (Karachi

Lahore), PK 307 (Lahore Karachi), PK 380 (Karachi Multan Islamabad) and PK 319 (Islamabad Karachi).