PHF helping ailing national hero Mansoor

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday said it was trying to help ailing national
hero Mansoor Ahmed in all possible means and manners.
Former Pakistan captain and legendary goalkeeper Mansoor has been battling
deteriorating heart condition for quite some time, said a spokesman for the PHF
here.
The PHF has paid for his outstanding dues, amounting to Rs 300,000
at the hospital where he remained admitted recently. In addition, the federation
has sent a cheque of half a million rupees to his mother,” he said.
The spokesman said that on PHF request, the Prime Minister’s Office has
already contacted Mansoor’s family to enquire about the requirements related
to his treatment.
Director General Pakistan Sports Board has also been requested
to help the great player, who played heroic role in Pakistan hockey’s
last two big victories, World Cup 1994 and the Champions Trophy
1994, he added.
“PHF’s representatives are in constant touch with Mansoor’s
family and also visit him quite often,” he added.
