Peshawar district soccer squads announced

PESHAWAR, July 29 (APP): Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football

Association and international footballer Basit Kamal Saturday announced the names of two teams of Peshawar District for the forthcoming KP Inter-District Football Championship to be played in August this year.

Talking to APP, Basit Kamal said the selection committee headed by

Qazi Muhammad Asif along with members of the selection committee comprising former international footballer Haji Abdul Ghafoor Aijiz, Member Peshawar District Football Association Zahir Shah thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before short-listing the names of the probable for the two teams.

He said the selected players would go through a long camp to be setup at

Qayyum Sports Complex and hopefully would give good result in the tournament which was an annual feature of the KP Football Association calendar.

The players comprising Ibrahim Khan, Zubair Khan, Nauman Ali, Farhan,

Alamgeer Khan, Aziz Ullah, Jan Bahadar, Zia Ullah, Faheemdad, Huzaifa Khalil Amir, Nihar Ullah, Abdul Wahid, Naqash, Khalid Yaqoob, Ismail, Atiq Ullah, Khalid, Izhar, Qasim Khan, Riasat, Abdul Basit,Waseem Abbas, Bilal Haider, Abid Kareem, Aftab Khan, Waseem Akram, Raheem, Taimour, Jalal Khan, Haider, Hamza Durrani, Baber, Shahab, Faseehullah, Hamza, Masood, Abdullah, Haseeb, Afaq, Usama Ali, and Amir Mustafa.