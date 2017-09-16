Pervaiz Malik opens International Textile Asia fair

LAHORE, Sept 16 (APP): Federal Commerce and Textile Miniter Pervaiz

Malik said on Saturday that Rs 180 billion export package had contributed significantly

towards putting country’s exports into growth trajectory, enabling Pakistani products to

get proper share in the global market.

He stated this while inaugurating the three-day 18th Textile Asia 2017

International Trade Fair, jointly organised by Pakistan Readymade Garments

Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and E-Commerce Gateway

Pakistan, here at Expo Centre. The exhibiting countries include China, France, Germany,

India, Italy, Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Austria, Czech Republic, UK, USA etc.

The commerce minister said that concrete steps were being taken to

increase volume of country’s overall exports, asserting that Economic Coordination

Committee (ECC), in its last meeting, had reviewed the impact of Prime Minister’s Export

Package and also considered expanding its scope by including other sectors into it.

Pervaiz Malik said that Prime Minister had ordered for constituting a

committee to undertake a detailed analysis of the impact of the package, proposing

some changes to its scope and coverage.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had opened up a

momentum of opportunities for industrial cooperation between the two countries. Under

CPEC projects, he mentioned, the government was keen to link Chinese Small

Manufacturing Enterprises with Pakistani SMEs, as a number of Chinese firms would

relocate their production units in Pakistan.

The minister said that China needed markets for its products and

searched for raw material while Pakistan needed access to technology to boost its

industry.

He also appreciated the role of PRGMEA and congratulated its leadership

for holding 18th Textile Asia successfully.

On this occasion, PRGMEA Central Chairman Ijaz Khokhar said that PRGMEA

had taken the initiative with the collaboration of E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan and

brought textile machinery fair in Pakistan to increase productivity and to ensure better

competitiveness.

He asked the government to consider value-added textile as a key

priority area by making all possible efforts to form right policies and incentives that

encouraged private sector investment in value addition.

Khokhar said that the apparel segment was the highest value-added link

in the entire textile value chain. “Though global market is highly competitive, Pakistan’s

Apparel Industry has proved its strength by pushing export by 5.55 per cent in

2016-17.”

While, PRGMEA Vice Chairman Jawwad Chaudhry said that garments industry

was least energy and capital-intensive industrial activity and was well-suited for Pakistan

to gear up economic growth and employment.

He said that textile was the only sector which contributed

US$12,452.53 million (60 per cent) to exports for the year 2016-17 and

US$12,447.69 million (59 per cent) in year 2015-16.

E-commerce Gateway Pakistan CEO Dr Khursheed Nizam said that Textile Asia

was a landmark event providing an effective podium for joint

ventures and collaborations among local textile industry and international entrepreneurs.

More than 50,000 trade and corporate visitors and 600 foreign delegates were expected

at the event during three days.