People to People contact to further enhance friendly ties: Pak Envoy

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri

Lanka Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Army Rugby Team for their good performance in Army-to-Army sports exchange programme in Sri Lanka.

According to a press release issued here, a 17-member Rugby team that

won both matches is currently in Sri Lanka to play a bilateral series with their counterparts in Sri Lanka Army under Army-to-Army sports exchange programme.

Team also visited the High Commission of Pakistan.

While praising the team’s performance, Sarfraz Ahmad said such visits

would not only help in grooming young players but would also be strengthening relations between the two countries.

He said more people to people contacts through sports activities would

further enhance friendly ties,

On the occasion, head of the delegation, Brig Ghulam Jilani apprised

the high commissioner about warm welcome and generous hospitality extended by the Sri Lankan Army to Pakistani team.