Pakistani girl wins US State Department’s Emerging Young Leaders Award

WASHINGTON, May 3 (APP):The US Department of State honoured 10 outstanding young leaders from around the world, including Dania Hassan from Pakistan in recognition of her efforts to promote positive social change in the education sector of Pakistan, in a graceful ceremony on Wednesday, says a press release.

Dania Hassan, 18, after attending summer school at John’s Hopkins University through the US Summer Sisters Exchange Programme, a programme of US Pakistan Women Council, established an organization called “Fun to Learn,” through which teams of volunteers conduct extracurricular programmes in underprivileged schools in Pakistan. She is the youngest high achiever of the Pakistan-US Alumni Network’s “30under30 series.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Aizaz Chaudhry, applauded the efforts made by the US Pakistan Women Council to promote Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship. While congratulating Ms Hassan, Ambassador Chaudhry said that Pakistani youth and Pakistani women are vibrant, robust and passionate and are excelling in various fields. He urged the council and its partners to identify more opportunities to enhance future cooperation.

Earlier, the US-Pakistan Women Council organized a pre-award event at the residence of Ms Shaista Mahmood, who is the founding member of the council to celebrate the achievement of Ms Hassan.

The event was well attended by the senior officials of the State Department, board members of US Pakistan Business Council, prominent community members and students.