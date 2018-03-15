Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees: UNHCR

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has declared Pakistan as the only country of the world which has provided shelter to the largest number of refugees particularly Afghans on its soil.

According to a report of the UNHCR, Pakistan is hosting the largest number of refugees in the country.

Report says Pakistan has unconditionally hosted millions of refugees and provides best possible facilities to these affected people of different countries especially Afghanistan citizens, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the report, Pakistan is continuing hosting Afghan refugees for more than three

decades.

The report further says about 1.45 million refugees still resides in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that the UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately 4.1 million registered Afghans from Pakistan since March 2002.