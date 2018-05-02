All Pakistan SNGPL tennis commenced

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):All Pakistan SNGPL tennis tournament commenced here on Wednesday and players moved into the pre quarter finals after winning their respective main round matches at PSA complex.

Deputy Managing Director SNGPL Amir Tufail inaugurated the event at a colourful ceremony. Also present were, President Sports Cell SNGPL, Sohail Gulzar, Gen Secretory Ashraf Nadeem, Sports officer Muhammad Haroon, Secretory PLTA Rashid Malik, Cheif referee Arif Qureshi, Faheem Siddique and lot of families and tennis lovers.

Speaking on the occasion DMD SNGPL Amir Tufail said his organistion will continue promoting tennis to supplement the ongoing efforts for the further development of the game.

In men’s single fourteen matches were decided and one upset was recorded when unseeded player from Peshawar Asadullah beat Eight seeded Abdal Haider by 6-4, 6-1. All the other top seeded moved ahead with ease and comfort.

Following are the results, Aqeel Khan beat Syed Hadi Hussain 6-0, 6-0, Muhammad Abid beat Israr Gul of KPK, Farhan Ullah Khan beat Jahanzeb 6-3, 6-3, Usman Rafique beat Muhammad Khaliq 6-4, 6-4, Yousaf Khan beat Shahid Afridi 7-5, 6-3, Ijaz Khan beat Shahzad PAF 6-4, 7-5, Abbas Khan beat Tanveer Munir 6-2, 2-6, 6-2, Muhammad Mudasir Murtaza of Jahania beat Hassan Riaz of Lahore 6-3, 6-4, Bakat Ullah beat Mian Bilal 6-3, 6-3, Ahmed Babar beat Shakir ullah 6-1, 6-0, Muhammad Shoaib of KPK beat Umer Babar of Lahore 6-4, 6-2, Ahemad Babar beat Sakir ullah 6-1, 6-0, Zaid Mujahid beat Zaryab Peerzada 6-1, 6-4, Heera Ashiq beat Zeeshan Ashraf 6-1, 6-2 and all qualified for pre quarterfinals.

In the tournament Men`s Single, Ladies Single, Men’s Doubles, Boys Under 18 singles and doubles, Girls Under 18, Boys Under 16, Boys Under 14 singles and doubles, Boys Under 12 Singles and doubles, Boys Under 10, Men’s 40 Plus, Men’s 50 plus, men’s 60 Plus events are being played.