Pakistan reaffirms resolve to promote human rights

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday reaffirmed its resolve to promote, and respect human dignity, rights as well as needs.

According to a Foreign Office statement here, the Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10 and this year, the day has assumed special significance as it coincides with the 70th anniversary of the adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The FO said in the last seven decades, considerable progress had been made in advancing and safeguarding human rights across the world.

“This day is an occasion to celebrate collective successes and achievements in this important area. This day provides us an opportunity to reaffirm our resolve to promote, and respect human dignity, rights as well as needs,” the FO said.

The statement said,”On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, our strong commitment to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as needs, Pakistan has demonstrated its resolve by enacting wide ranging legislation, establishing strong institutional machinery and putting in place robust policy measures in the field of human rights. Pakistan’s Constitution serves as an anchor and guarantor of fundamental freedoms and human rights of all Pakistanis.

The Government of Pakistan, it added, accorded high priority to advancing mutually reinforcing objectives of development, human rights and democracy. The government was laying special emphasis on creating an inclusive society as envisioned by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Protecting, strengthening and promoting respect for human rights is a solemn duty of every State towards its people, it added.

The FO statement said,”This year is also significant for Pakistan in the field of human rights. Pakistan actively engaged with the UN human rights institutions and partners through regular submission of national reports, participation in review processes and implementation of recommendations arising from such mechanisms. Pakistan filed reports and participated in the review mechanism of three international treaty bodies, namely CAT, ICESCR and ICCPR. Pakistan also successfully presented its third national report on Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on 13 November 2017. This level of engagement, participation and contribution demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment as well as actions to advance the cause of human rights.

“Pakistan’s success as the newly elected member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) this year is a testimony to the confidence reposed in Pakistan by the international community as a consensus builder within the international human rights policy framework.

“As we commemorate this day, it is important to recognize and demand full respect for the rights of people under continued illegal occupation. Foremost among these are the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine. This day should serve as a reminder for realization of one of the fundamental rights – right to self-determination. Pakistan wishes to reaffirm its full diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiri people in the just cause for human dignity, respect and inalienable right to self-determination. Pakistan also calls upon the international community to lend its voice and support to the people of Palestine who remain subjected to torture, killings, illegal occupation of their lands and gross violations of their rights and dignity.

“While we commemorate this day, we should not lose sight of the worrying trends such as xenophobia, Islamophobia, intolerance, discrimination, and hate crimes against migrant communities that have clouded the achievements in the field of human rights. Let us redouble our collective efforts in making sure that the true spirit of UDHR is fully adhered to by states across the world.”