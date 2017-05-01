Pakistan produced 29 films last year: Syed Noor

LAHORE, May 1 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Film Producers Association, Syed Noor said on Monday that 29 films had been produced in Karachi and Lahore last year which was a good sign for the local film industry.

Talking to APP, he said that he had been asking people in past years about the turning around of local film industry and the prediction was turning into reality.

He appreciated the Punjab government for inviting applications from aged artists to grant them monthly scholarship.