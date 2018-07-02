Pakistan Navy Ship ASALT visits Aqaba (Jordan)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT visited Aqaba, Jordan as part of overseas deployment to Mediterranean and European countries to strengthen friendly ties and defence cooperation between the two countries.

During ship’s port call to Aqaba, professional and social interactions with host country were held, said a statement issued here Monday.

PN Mission Commander, Commodore Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Commander 25th Destroyer Squadron, held meetings with Brigadier General Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Major General (R) Junaid Rehmat, Ambassador of Pakistan, Director General Jordan Maritime Commission Salah Ali Abu-Afifeh, Deputy Chief Commissioner Aqaba Dr Emad Hijazeen, and Deputy Governor of Aqaba Ibrahim Al Najadat.

During interaction of PN officials with Jordanian counterparts, enormous goodwill and warmth was expressed by Jordanian authorities for the people of Pakistan and Pakistan Armed Forces.

Jordanian dignitaries also lauded Pakistan Navy’s role in combating Counter Piracy and Maritime Security Operations to maintain peace and stability in the region.

A reception was hosted onboard wherein Brigadier General Ibrahim Salman Al Naimat, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force was Chief Guest.

In addition, Commander Civil Defence Aqaba, Members of Parliament form Aqaba, Defence Attaches of Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland and USA, Officers from Royal Jordanian Naval Force and Jordanian Army and large number of prominent local community and Pakistani Diaspora attended the dinner.

Ship was also opened for visitors and large number of local community including Pakistani expatriates in Aqaba visited the ship.

Joint PN-RJNF boarding drills and procedure exercises were held onboard PNS ASLAT to enhance interoperability and to mutually benefit from each other’s experience.

PNS ASLAT Overseas Deployment to Jordan will bring further warmth and goodwill in existing bonds of friendship and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.