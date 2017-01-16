Pakistan Military Accounts Sports festival inaugurated

PESHAWAR, Jan 16 (APP): Air Commodore Ziaur Rehman Monday formally inaugurated the Pakistan Military Accounts Sports Festival 2017 here at Qayyum Stadium.

Air Commodore in his inaugural address lauded the holding of the such event saying sports play key role in development of healthy society. Controller of Accounts Air Force Muhammad Tariq welcomed the chief guest.

It merits to mention here that concluding session of the Sports Gala

2017 would be held on Tuesday (January 17).

Teams from Pakistan Military Accounts Department Multan, Rawalpindi,

Karachi, Lahore, Abbotabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Wah Cantt are participating in various games including badminton, volleyball and table tennis.

Accountant General KP Sharifullah Khan Wazir would grace the concluding session of the two days gala.