ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):This year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.
The height of brutality can be gauged that there is not even a single day that goes without bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris, particularly the youth, at the hands of Indian occupational forces.
Pakistan maintains efforts to get world focus on state terrorism in IoK
