Pakistan maintains efforts to get world focus on state terrorism in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):This year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

The height of brutality can be gauged that there is not even a single day that goes without bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris, particularly the youth, at the hands of Indian occupational forces.