Pakistan, Italy sign MoU to expand economic, trade cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Pakistan and Italy Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing economic and trade cooperation in different sectors.

Federal Secretary for Commerce Mohammad Younus Dhaga while addressing as chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony between ICE, Italian Trade Agency and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan here, informed both countries agreed to extend the cooperation in infrastructure and construction, energy, logistics, transport, telecoms, water, machinery and equipment for manufacturing marble and stones, textile, clothing, leather, shoes, rubber, metal and chemical products.