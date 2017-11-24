Pakistan elected as President of UN Commission on Investment, Enterprise

ISLAMABAD,Nov 24 (APP):Ambassador Farukh Amil, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva has been elected as President of the Commission on Investment, Enterprise and Development of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Commission on Investment, Enterprise and Development is an important UN forum which brings together UN Member States, investment promotion and technology agencies, the business community, academia and civil society, said a press release.

The ninth annual session of the Commission is being held in Geneva from 20-24 November 2017. This year’s session is addressing as its main theme: “From decisions to actions: Investment and enterprise development as catalysts for accomplishing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”. A large number of Ministers, senior officials and business leaders are participating in discussion on innovation, e-Commerce and mobilizing enterprises and foreign direct investment for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Pakistan’s presidency and active participation at the forum provides us an opportunity to share our experiences as well as learn best practices to help improve investment climate in the country.

Pakistan’s election to lead the UN Commission on Investment reflects international community’s recognition of our role as an important player in multilateral fora on trade and development. In further recognition of our standing in the developing world as well as our role in the United Nations development machinery, Pakistan is set to assume the Chairmanship of the Group of 77 and China in Geneva for the year 2018.