Pakistan condoles Afghan embassy official’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan Monday while extending condolences to the Afghan government over the killing of an embassy official by its own Guard, and assured full assistance in the investigations.

A foreign office statement said Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry also talked on phone with Afghan Ambassador Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal to express his condolences.

Third Secretary, Muhammad Zaki Abdu, at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi was killed as a result of firing by an Afghan security guard.

The incident took place inside the lobby of the consulate. Police authorities immediately intervened to minimize further loss of life.