Pakistan asks US for immediate elimination of terrorists sanctuaries in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): The National Security Committee

Thursday demanded an immediate US military effort to eliminate

sanctuaries harbouring terrorists and miscreants on the Afghan

soil and rejected the notion that India could be the net

security provider in the South Asia region.

The committee while rejecting specific allegations and

insinuations against Pakistan by US President Donald Trump, said

the country had an abiding interest in peace and stability in

Afghanistan.

“Scapegoat[ing] Pakistan will not help in stabilizing

Afghanistan,” a strong statement issued at the end of the meeting

said.

The meeting of the National Security Committee, chaired by

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM Office, after a

threadbare discussion on the Trump Administration’s South Asia

Strategy categorically stated that “the Afghan war cannot be fought

in Pakistan.”

The statement issued at the end of the marathon session

attended by the Services Chiefs and senior cabinet members, said:

“More specifically, we would like to see effective and immediate

US military efforts to eliminate sanctuaries harbouring

terrorists and miscreants on the Afghan soil, including those

responsible for fomenting terror in Pakistan.”

The NSC pointed out that being immediate neighbour, Pakistan

had an abiding interest in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The committee categorically said: “India cannot be a net

security provider in the South Asia region when it has conflictual relationships with all its neighbours and is pursuing a policy of destabilizing Pakistan from the east and the west.”

It expressed deep concern at “Indian policies inimical to

peace in the region, including interference in the internal affairs

of neighbouring countries and using terrorism as an instrument of

state policy.”

The NSC condemned state inflicted repression on the people of

Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s

continued diplomatic, political and moral support for their struggle

for self-determination.

“The committee reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to protect its

sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The NSC, the country’s highest civil-military forum, observed

that Pakistan had to manage the blowback of a protracted conflict

in Afghanistan that resulted in deluge of refugees, flow of drugs

and arms, and more recently in the shape of terrorist safe havens

in eastern Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan terrorist groups

continue to operate and launch attacks inside Pakistan.

“The fact remains that the complex issues and internal

dynamics inside Afghanistan pose a grave challenge not only to

Pakistan but to the broader region and the international

community.”

While noting the US commitment to continue to shoulder the

burden of Afghanistan and reverse the expanding ungoverned spaces in

the country, the committee observed that Pakistan had consistently

supported all international efforts for a stable and peaceful

Afghanistan and had also committed more than a billion US dollars

for infrastructure and social development in that country.

Over the years, the statement said, Pakistan had worked with

both the United States and Afghanistan to promote peace through a

politically negotiated outcome which, in Pakistan’s view, remained

the best option to bring stability to the war torn country.

“A prolonged military campaign in Afghanistan has resulted in

destruction and killing of hundreds of thousands of Afghan

civilians,” the NSC noted and pointed out that Pakistan had also

endorsed and supported all Afghan-owned and Afghan-led initiatives

for peace.

“It is Pakistan’s expectation that any strategy adopted to

stabilize Afghanistan will succeed to end this protracted conflict

and usher in an era of peace in the country paving way for the

dignified return of millions of Afghan refugees residing in

Pakistan for which we are willing to extend all possible

cooperation.”

The National Security Committee said on its own part, Pakistan

had taken indiscriminate actions against all terrorist networks and

sacrificed tens of thousands of troops and civilians in that fight.

The demonstrated security improvement inside Pakistan, it

said, would not have been possible without eliminating all terrorist hideouts. Moreover, successful cooperation with the US in the past

against the common enemy, terrorism, reflected Pakistan’s

unflinching commitment to eliminate this menace, the committee

added.

Referring to Donald Trump’s assertion of payment of billions

of dollars to Pakistan over the years, the committee said instead of

any financial or material assistance, there should be understanding

and recognition of Pakistan’s efforts, contributions and sacrifice

of thousands of Pakistanis and over 120 billion US dollars of

economic losses.

“We consider the lives of the citizens of other countries as

sacrosanct as those of our own and, therefore, Pakistan is committed

to not allowing its soil to be used for violence against any other

country. We expect the same from our neighbours.”

The NSC said the claims of billions of dollars in aid to

Pakistan were misleading to the extent that the reimbursements to

Pakistan since 2001 only accounted for part of the cost of ground

facilities and air corridors used by the United States for its

operations in Afghanistan, rather than any financial aid or

assistance.

“Pakistan’s effective counter-terrorism operations have

clearly proved that tide of terrorism can be reversed and we are

willing to share our experience with both the US and Afghanistan.”

This would require working together and focusing on core

issues of eliminating safe havens inside Afghanistan, border

management, return of refugees and reinvigorating the peace

process for a political settlement in Afghanistan, it added.

The committee underscored that as a responsible nuclear

weapon state, Pakistan had in place a robust and credible command

and control system which had been universally recognized and

appreciated.

“Pakistan will continue to extend all possible cooperation to

the international community for achieving the common objectives of

peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the broader region.”

The NSC meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja

Muhammad Asif, Defence Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Interior

Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the

Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Air Marshal Sohail

Aman and Naval Chief Admiral Zakaullah, besides National Security

Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.